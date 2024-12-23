Coastal Alabama Chamber Business Expo Jan. 28 at O.B. Event Center

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Small Business Council will host the Inaugural Coastal Alabama Business Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. The event is designed to connect local business owners, entrepreneurs, and residents while showcasing the products and services of businesses throughout Coastal Alabama. Admission is free. Exhibitor booths are available for businesses interested in participating. More info: kimberly@mygulfcoastchamber.com or 251-968-7215.

“We’re excited to bring this new event to the community,” said Tim Lower, Chairman of the Chamber’s Small Business Council. “This Expo is about creating connections and fostering growth for businesses of all sizes.”