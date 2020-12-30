Coastal Alabama E-Cycling & Shred Day Jan. 9 at GSP Pavilion

The Coastal Alabama Annual E-Cycling and Shred Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 9th at the Gulf State Park Pavilion, 22250 E Beach Blvd.

This event is for individuals who wish to dispose of their personal paper documents (tax information and returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM Receipts, credit card statements, utility bills or any documents containing personally identifiable information) to be shredded. Each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds. Small paper clips do not need to be removed, please do not tape or tie the bags or boxes. You don’t have to get out of your car, the work will be done for you.

Participants may also properly dispose of any electronic items (televisions, computers, vacuums, printers, VCRs, power tools, etc) they may have. No batteries please.