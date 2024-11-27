Coastal Alabama Farmers Christmas Night Market is Dec. 5

The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market (781 Farmers Market Ln. in Foley) will host its Second Annual Christmas Night Market on Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Get all your holiday shopping done in one place! There will be artisan vendors crafting the perfect gifts, baked-good vendors mixing up delicious holiday treats, and food truck vendors cooking up a bit of holiday cheer. Santa will be there, and carolers from Foley High School will be singing their way around the market. For vendor info, contact Alescia at 251-709-4469 or email foleymarketmgr@gmail.com. Vendor spots are $20. More info: CoastalAlabamaMarket.com.

