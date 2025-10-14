Coastal Alabama Food Truck Fest Nov. 8-9 at Gulf Shores Beach

The 4th Annual Coastal Alabama Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival will roll into the Town Green area of Gulf Shores Public Beach Nov. 8-9 from 11 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. each day. From slow-smoked ribs and BBQ nachos to chicken sandwiches, sliders, gyros, and shrimp baskets, the lineup should appeal to every foodie’s craving. Festival favorites include mac ’n cheese bowls, loaded fries, blooming onions, corn dogs, fried Oreos, funnel cakes, and milkshakes.

Craft beers, canned cocktails, and wines as well as a wide range of non-alcoholic options (iced coffees, frappes, matcha, teas, lemonades, energy spritzers, smoothies, and Italian cream sodas) will also be available. The fest also features an artisan market.