Coastal Art Center accepting Best of Vets Art Show entries

The Orange Beach Coastal Art Center is accepting submissions from military veterans living in Baldwin County in Alabama and Escambia County in Florida for its Best of the Vets Gulf Coast Art Contest & Exhibit. Categories include Clay, Digital Media/Photography, Metal, Mixed Media, Painting (acrylic, oil/pastel, watercolor), Pencil/Graphite, Poetry, Sculpture, Traditional Photography and Wood, and the deadline for entering is Oct. 28.

The exhibit at the Coastal Art Center will run from Nov. 10-21, and the public is invited to a reception for the artists on Nov. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center. All submissions must be original art completed within the past year, and artists are limited to one entry per category. Commercial artists are not eligible. Total prize money is $2,500, including $500 for Best of Show. More info: 251-981-ARTS.

The multi-studio CAC on East Canal Rd. overlooks scenic Wolf Bay and offers a 10,000 sq. ft. fine art gallery features works by Gulf Coast artists.