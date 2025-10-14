Coastal Art Center accepting Best of Vets Art Show entries

The Orange Beach Coastal Art Center is accepting submissions from military veterans living in Baldwin County in Alabama and Escambia County in Florida for its Best of the Vets Gulf Coast Art Contest & Exhibit through Oct. 28. The exhibit will run from Nov. 10-21, and the public is invited to a reception for the artists on Nov. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Total prize money is $2,500, including $500 for Best of Show. More info: 251-981-ARTS