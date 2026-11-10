Coastal Art Center Director Hodge Retires

Friends, family, co-workers, officials and other members of the Orange Beach community turned out to celebrate the retirement of Desiree Hodge as director of the Coastal Arts Center. After 13 years at the helm and overseeing the construction and opening of the current facility nearly 10 years ago, Hodge is leaving a legacy. The close-knit, caring and creative team will now be in the hands of Brianne DiChiara (pictured left with Hodge) who steps up from the Events Specialist role and worked closely with Hodge for the past few years. In her speech, Hodge credited her staff for the amazing success seen by the center. For the past two year’s alone, the Coastal Arts Center’s signature Festival of Art was chosen by the readers of USA Today as the Best Art Festival in the nation. City Administrator Ford Handley and DiChiara spoke and thanked Hodge for her dedication. She received gifts from her staff and Friends of the Arts. Hodge will still help organize the 53rd Annual Festival of Art in March.