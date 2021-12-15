Coastal Art Center Light Up The Arts Dec. 16 in O.B.



The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will hold Light Up the Arts from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. The annual event features fine art, hot chocolate and cookies, a raffle, gift shop specials, a wine bar and a festive music performance on the grand piano from Greg Engel. Experience hot glass and cool clay demonstrations by The Hot Shop and The Clay Studio. The Coastal Art Center is located at 26389 Canal Rd. More info: coastalartscenter.com, 251-981-ARTS (2787).