Coastal Art Center now has art supply blessing box

Visitors who come to the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach are often inspired by the creativity they see around them. Besides the variety of pieces they can find in the 10,000 square foot fine art gallery, incredible art is also produced right in front of them in The Clay Studio and The Hot Shop by resident artists Maya Blume-Cantrell, Kerry Parks and Dan Rush. Those who step into the Art Education Studio will often find students building, painting or designing projects during their camps and classes. Guests frequently remark on their own desire to be more creative and staffers encourage them to follow through by taking a class or being artistic at home.

This idea of encouraging others to be artistic is part of what sparked an idea in the mind of Amoreena Brewton, the art education coordinator. Art supplies are often donated by locals and many of these items are great for use in classes, but some are duplicates or things that would not be used right away with little space to store them. Brewton approached art center director, Desiree Blackwell, with a proposal for a blessing box that would be full of art supplies. Just like the Little Libraries and food Blessing Boxes, this box will be stocked by members of the community and all items are free for the taking. The name of the box, The Tiny Gallery, is based off of its architecture which matches the main building on campus. The slogan is, “Take what you need, leave what you can, above all be inspired.”Kids and adults alike are welcome to donate and take items.

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is located at 26389 Canal Road and The Tiny Gallery is in the front of the campus near The Hot Shop. Visit coastalartscenter.com or call 251-981-ARTS (2787) for more information about classes and events. Pictured: Sophia Vicens and Emersyn Green check out The Tiny Gallery while leaving some items for others to use.