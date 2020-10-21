Coastal Art Center of O.B. Arts Afire Fest is Oct. 31

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach (26389 Canal Rd.) will host its 3rd Annual Arts Afire Fall Festival on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m.

Festivities during the free event include fiery hot glass demos in The Hot Shop, Clay Studio pottery raku firings and lots of kids fall games, crafts and a treats trail in the courtyard. For more info, call 251-981-ARTS (2787) or visit CoastalArtsCenter.com.

Artists participating in the Friends of the Arts sponsored event are Peggi Brewton, Steve & Dee Burrow, Nick Cantrell, Kevin Cobb, Steve Dark, Jeanne Fitzgibbons, John Hogarth, Greg Hoff, Jan Jones and Ellen Rogers.

The fest will be adhering to mask and physical distancing guidelines.

Pictured: Make Your Own appointments for individual glass blowing lessons will also be available during the fest by reservation (251-981-ARTS (2787). Since 2009, The Hot Shop has been Alabama’s premier hot glass blowing facility, offering “Make Your Own Glass” classes and beautiful glass art available for sale in the 10,000 sq. ft. Coastal Arts Center Gallery.