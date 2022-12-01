Coastal Ballet Nutcracker Dec. 2-3 in Orange Beach



The Coastal Ballet Company, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach, will present The Nutcracker on December 2-3 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. The classical Christmas ballet will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday, December 2 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. General admission tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger. Buy tickets at orangebeachal.gov. The Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Road, adjacent to Orange Beach Middle / High School. (Photo by Jose Taylor Haute Fouture)