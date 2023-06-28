Coastal Ballet summer camps June 19-23 & July 17-21 in O.B.

In cooperation with the City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence program, Coastal Ballet will present summer dance workshops from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 19-23 and July 17-21. Tuition is $150 for the week with classes in classical ballet, acting, French, character, jazz, contortion and etiquette. For more information call 251-979-9851.

“Everybody isn’t going to be a professional dancer. But dance can open multiple access points to our students’ creativity,” said company owner and master ballerina Rio Cordy.

Cordy’s advanced ballet troupe has been dancing life into exotic yarns in South Baldwin County for more than 35 years. And with five decades in London’s Academy of Dance, Cordy is a legend in the business herself.

She studied at Julliard and was a soloist and instructor for the Miami Ballet, Disney, the Alabama School of Fine Arts and two of her own ballet schools in Birmingham. The late Queen Elizabeth asked Cordy to contribute to royal ceremonies.