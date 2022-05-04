Coastal Ballet’s Firebird is May 20-21 in Orange Beach

The Coastal Ballet Academy, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach, will present Firebird on May 20-21 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on Canal Rd. Performances are Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger. Ticket info: rangebeachal.gov/events or coastalballet.com.

Igor Stravinski’s The Firebird ballet tells the story of Prince Ivan who defeats the evil Kastchei with the help of the Firebird, who offers one of her enchanted feathers to Prince Ivan after he spares her life while hunting in the forest.

Pictured: Firebird Ella Stults of Coastal Ballet.