Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker, Babes in Toyland & Gala in Dec.

Coastal Ballet and Madame Rio Cordy will present The Nutcracker Kingdom of Sweets Gala on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center Of Orange Beach and features Nutcracker excerpts, a silent auction, live music by Milton Faustino, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and special photo opportunities with the cast. Dress is cocktail or festive attire. Cost is $50 per ticket.

• The Nutcracker performance with live music provided by the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra is Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores.

• Babes in Toyland with excerpts from The Nutcracker is Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at South Baldwin Community Theatre.

Proceeds from the programs provide support for Coastal Ballet’s community and youth outreach programs. Coastal Ballet is located at 3786 S McKenzie St. in Foley and their new studio is in the Medical Arts Building at 4223 Orange Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach. Call (251) 979-9851 or email coastalballet.org for info.