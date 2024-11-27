Coastal Ballet’s Nutrcracker Dec. 1 in Gulf Shores & Dec. 6-7 in Orange Beach

In addition to its two shows at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on Dec. 6-7, Coastal Ballet will take excerpts of its annual production of The Nutcracker to Gulf Shores’ South Baldwin Community Theatre on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.. With a cast numbering more than 40, the troupe will perform excerpts from the Nutrcracker at South Baldwin Theater and two full shows in Orange Beach. Tickets for trhe Dec. 1 show are $20 and available at SBCT.biz.

The cast, which includes Coastal Ballet director Rio Cordy, will take over the stage at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger. Purchase tickets online at onthestage.tickets.

“This family friendly show is perfect for all ages and provides the perfect holiday tradition to add to your season,’’ said Coastal Ballet founder and director Rio Cordy. “Children are encouraged to attend the performances dressed in their Christmas attire, or even in a costume that reminds them of their favorite dancer.’’