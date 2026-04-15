Coastal bird banding event at Fort Morgan April 20-25

Alabama Audubon’s Coastal Bird Banding event will return to historic Fort Morgan April 20-25. The Bird Banding event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. daily, with the exception of April 25 when hours are 7 a.m. til noon. There is a $5 fee to enter and park at Fort Morgan Historic Site. The area’s strategic location makes it an ideal spot for witnessing spring migrations, with sightings of rare species the norm.

The Fort Morgan banding station is one of the few in the US open to the public. See migrant birds up close after their journey across the Gulf of Mexico. Bird and nature walks, tabling by allied organizations, and other birding activities are planned. Bring your cameras and enjoy unparalleled access to the researchers and their work, with up-close-and-personal views of some amazing birds!

Alabama Audubon’s mission is to promote conservation and a greater knowledge of birds, their habitats, and the natural world since its inception in 1927. More info: Alabamaaudubon.com.