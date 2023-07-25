Coastal BirdFest registration opens Aug. 4

Registration for the Oct. 4-7 Alabama Coastal BirdFest opens on Aug. 4. The fest includes workshops, boat tours, beginner-friendly and advanced trips, kayak paddles, and an expo.

The fest is sponsored by the South Alabama Land Trust, whose stated goal is to protect land and promote environmental education in coastal Alabama so current and future residents can enjoy clean water and the marine life, wildlife, and outdoor recreation that define our area. For more info, visit southalabamalandtrust.org, email salt@southalabama landtrust.org or call 251-990-5004.