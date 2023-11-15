Coastal Chamber’s Holly Days on Main Dec. 9-10 at Wharf

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s 4th Annual Holly Days on Main will be held at The Wharf on Dec. 9-10 from 10 a.m. til 5 p.m. The event features fine arts, retail, and arts & crafts vendors lining up and down Main Street with a wide variety of gift ideas. Enjoy live music and dance performances from area students and local musicians and specials from Wharf restaurants, bars, & shops. The Wharf also provides a perfect viewing spot for the Dec. 9 Coastal Alabama Annual Lighted Boat Parade. A Santa Pub Crawl hosted by the Lower Alabama Young Professionals bouncing around The Wharf is also part of the fun.