Coastal Christmas Celebration Nov. 28 at Beach Club Village Lawn

The Beach Club Resort & Spa will host its Coastal Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2 – 5 p.m. on the Village Lawn. The festive, family-friendly event’s seasonal activities includes Visits with Santa Claus, a petting zoo holiday crafts face painting and bounce houses.

“There’s something special about celebrating Christmas on the coast, and we’re excited to bring families together for holiday fun,” said Ashlee Lowry, Beach Club Marketing Director. “Whether you’re a local family or visiting for Thanksgiving, we hope this becomes one of your holiday traditions.”

Located along the beautiful Fort Morgan Peninsula in Gulf Shores, The Beach Club Resort & Spa is a premier beachfront destination offering vacation accommodations, dining, shopping, spa services, and family-friendly amenities. Managed by Spectrum Resorts, The Beach Club provides memorable Gulf Coast experiences throughout the year. It is located at 925 Beach Club Trail in Gulf Shores (12 miles west of Hwy. 59 on Fort Morgan Rd.). Info: thebeachclub.spectrumresorts.com.