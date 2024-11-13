Coastal Christmas Market Nov. 23-24 at O.B. Event Center

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber (CABC) Coastal Christmas Market will be held Nov. 23-24 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The free-to-attend market invites attendees to jumpstart their holiday shopping with over 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, fine arts, retail goods, and other unique gifts. The market will also feature Will-Yum’s MFU food truck on-site, photos with Santa, and Christmas themed children’s activities. For vendor info, visit bit.ly/coastalchristmas24 or call Steve Jones at 251.968.5349. Since 1981, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s mission has been to strengthen members, businesses, and the community through a culture of excellence. The organization serves Coastal Alabama at two locations in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. More details on the Chamber can be found at mygulfcoastchamber.com.