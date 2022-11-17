Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 26 at Orange Beach Sportsplex

Trot off the turkey with family and friends Thanksgiving weekend with the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run presented by This Is Alabama Saturday, Nov. 26. Taking place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex, participants can walk, wheel or run their way along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park in the morning and make it back home or a local watering hole for the Iron Bowl.

“2022 marks the 15th year of the Coastal Half Marathon, and we’re gearing up for what we’re expecting to be the biggest and best one yet,” said Joe Fleenor, president of Team Magic, the company Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events contracts to manage the event. “Happening the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this is the perfect place to burn off some of those extra calories as families from across the region will be joining us for what we believe to be one of the greatest racecations and family fun events in the country.”

Drive-thru packet pick-up will take place at the sportsplex Friday, Nov. 25, from 3-5 p.m. and the morning of the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m. The half-marathon is set to begin at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:10 a.m. and the fun run at 8:20 a.m. The post-race party will feature food by Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, beer for participants 21 and up, live music, inflatables, a rock wall and face painting – to name a few.

Learn more and register now at Team-Magic.com. For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GSOBsports.com, or call 1-800-745-SAND.