Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Run Nov. 28

Trade the Thanksgiving leftovers for running shoes and make a few new family memories at the beach. Registration is open for the 19th annual Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, returning Saturday, Nov. 28 beginning and ending at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The accessible, flat courses take racers through the scenic, paved Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park, giving participants a look at the area’s diverse natural landscape along the way. All three races start and finish at the Orange Beach Sportsplex, with the half marathon also extending along the beach road before returning through the park.

The fun continues after the finish line for racers and spectators alike. Families and friends are invited to enjoy the Columbia Southern University Family Fun Zone, featuring inflatables and face painting. Racers can refuel with post-race food while enjoying the post-race celebration, live music and awards ceremony.

Registration and packet pickup will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Race-day registration will be available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Saturday. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:10 a.m. and the 1-mile run at 8:20 a.m. Register at MagicSportsUSA.com /events/coastal-run.