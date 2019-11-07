Coastal Half Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 30

Kick off the Run the Beach half marathon series in coastal Alabama with a Thanksgiving weekend tradition – the Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Coastal Half Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Saturday, Nov. 30.

New for 2019, tourism partners are offering a special weekend package, including discounted accommodations, preferred Thanksgiving dinner seating at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, a gift card for Tacky Jacks and coupons for the Tanger Outlet Center. Race participants can claim this offer through Oct. 28 at GSOB.co/ThanksgivingFun19.

“The Coastal Half Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run was designed with families in mind with a distance for everyone on the accessible paved Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Sports Commission. In the spirit of holiday giving, participants, families and fans are encouraged to bring canned goods for the Gulf Shores-based Christian Service Center for a chance to win a free 2020 race entry. Activities throughout the morning include a poster station to cheer on the racers, live music, bounce houses, yard games and food provided by Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar.

Register for the half marathon, 5K or 1-mile fun run at Team-Magic.com. Up the ante and save $30 by registering for the full Run the Beach half marathon series, which continues with the Big Beach Half Marathon Jan. 26, 2020 and the Sea Turtle Half Marathon Feb. 15, 2020.

To book discounted accommodations, visit GulfShores.com. Also, be sure to check out the restaurants open for Thanksgiving and excellent Black Friday shopping options.