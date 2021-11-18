Coastal Half Marathon, 5K, Fun Run Nov. 27 at O. B. Sportsplex

The Coastal Half Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run wll be held Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The long course will serve as the 2021 RRCA Alabama State Half Marathon Championship.

All three race distances will wind through the flat paved trails within Gulf State Park, featuring the area’s diverse flora and fauna, with the races beginning and ending at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Participants may enjoy the post-race party with tunes by local musician Mason Henderson, food by Cosmo’s, beer and awards. Drive-thru packet pick-up will take place Friday, Nov. 26, from 3-5 p.m. at the sportsplex. Drive-thru and walk-up packet pick-up will be available race morning from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

To register, visit Team-Magic.com/Events/227. For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GSOBsports.com, or call 1-800-745-SAND.

Sports Destination Management, a sports tourism publication, has presented the Coastal Half Marathon a 2020-2021 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism Award in the Sports Tourism Heroes category.

Last year’s race was successfully held just two months after Hurricane Sally devastated the Alabama Gulf Coast. The category was added to honor those whose events overcame challenges beyond the pandemic.

In 2020, GSOB Sports & Events and Team Magic mitigated the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating the normally included 1-mile fun run and post-race party, implementing drive-up packet pick-up, staggering race starts, conducting drive-up temperature checks and providing contactless awards pick-up.