Coastal Photo Club meets April 23 at Foley Library

The Coastal Photography Club had its monthly photo competition at the Foley Public Library at its meeting on March 26th with the theme being Green. Club member Jeane Carlson won (pictured) with colorful parrot. The Coastal Photography Club meets at the Foley Public Library, 319 East Laurel Street in Foley, Alabama, on the fourth (4th) Thursday of every month (April 23rd) at 1:00 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. To get more information about the Club, contact Jeane Carlson at (850) 207-1908. You can also check out the Club’s facebook page.