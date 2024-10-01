CoastAL Rest./Rouses Gumbo Fest on Nov. 2

CoastAL Restaurant and Rouses Markets will host the National Gumbo Fest on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 .m. at CoastAl’s beachfront campus at the southend of Hwy. 61 in Orange Beach. More info: gumbofest.com.

Tickets are $25 and include eight tasting tickets and a People’s Choice vote. Make a donation of $10 or a non-perishable food item for extra tasting tickets and People’s Choice votes.

Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for local students majoring in hospitality and local food banks, as the festival emphasizes giving back while celebrating Southern cuisine.

Competing teams will receive a $100 Rouses Markets gift card, three festival T-shirts, and a CoastAL gift bag. Prizes for the best gumbo include $1,000 for the winner, $500 for 2nd place and People’s Choice and $250 for 3rd place.

Gumbo, a stew rich in history and cultural significance, dates back to 18th century Louisiana, where it emerged as a blend of West African, Native American, French, Spanish, and German culinary traditions. Made with ingredients such as seafood, andouille sausage, the “holy trinity” of vegetables (onions, bell peppers, and celery), and often thickened with okra or roux, it is a symbol of Southern heritage.