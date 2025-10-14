CoastAl Restaurant Gumbo Fest Nov. 1

The 2nd Annual CoastAl Gumbo Fest Cook-Off Challenge will take place Saturday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Orange Beach restaurant. Guests can expect a day filled with incredible gumbo, live music, coastal views, and friendly competition between some of the area’s best gumbo chefs.

Tickets are $25 per and include 8 tasting tickets and 1 People’s Choice vote ticket. A portion of every ticket ($5) will go toward funding a scholarship for a Baldwin County student pursuing a career in hospitality.

Chefs, cooks, and gumbo enthusiasts are invited to gather a team of three and enter the competition for a chance to showcase their best recipe. The $150 registration fee includes 3 Gumbo Fest T-shirts, a $100 Rouses gift card, and a CoastAL gift bag. Teams will compete for $2,250 in cash prizes and custom gumbo paddle trophies.

“Last year’s Gumbo Fest was such an incredible day of food, fun, and community,” said marketing director Tiffany Hammock. “We’re thrilled to bring it back this year and proud that proceeds will help support the future of hospitality in Baldwin County.”

To register a team, or purchase tickets, visit coastalorangebeach.com or email info@coastalorangebeach.