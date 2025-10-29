CoastAl Restaurant Gumbo Fest Nov. 1

The 2nd Annual CoastAl Gumbo Fest Cook-Off Challenge will take place Saturday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Orange Beach restaurant. Public sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. Guests can expect a day filled with incredible gumbo, live music from Big Al & The Heavyweights, coastal views, and friendly competition between some of the area’s best gumbo chefs.

Tickets are $25 per and include 10 tasting tickets and a People’s Choice and best decorated tent vote ticket. A portion of every ticket ($5) will go toward funding a scholarship for a Baldwin County student pursuing a career in hospitality.