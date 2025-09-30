CoastAl Restaurant Gumbo Fest Nov. 1

The 2nd Annual CoastAl Gumbo Fest Cook-Off Challenge will take place Saturday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Orange Beach restaurant. Guests can expect a day filled with incredible gumbo, live music, coastal views, and friendly competition between some of the area’s best gumbo chefs.

Tickets are $25 per and include 8 tasting tickets and 1 People’s Choice vote ticket. A portion of every ticket ($5) will go toward funding a scholarship for a Baldwin County student pursuing a career in hospitality.

Chefs, cooks, and gumbo enthusiasts are invited to gather a team of three and enter the competition for a chance to showcase their best recipe. The $150 registration fee includes 3 Gumbo Fest T-shirts, a $100 Rouses gift card, and a CoastAL gift bag. Teams will compete for $2,250 in cash prizes and custom gumbo paddle trophies.