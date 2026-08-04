Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge Aug. 22 at Wharf

The countdown is on for our 4th Annual Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge happening August 22 at The Wharf Marinal Lawn in Orange Beach from noon ‘til 3 p.m.

This World Food Championships qualifying event gives the community the chance to either compete or eat with some of the best culinary teams, restaurants, & individuals across the region!

This year’s theme is bacon and the winning team will receive a Golden Ticket to compete in the bacon category at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis this October.

Expect a high-energy, game day atmosphere where attendees can sample a variety of tailgate style foods featuring bacon. The winning team will receive a trophy and prize package and the best dressed fan will also win a prize. So gear up to support your favorite team. Entry fee is $20 and will grant attendees 10 tasting tickets, with additional tickets available at tinyurl.com or on-site. Attendees are asked to come out in their best college football themed attire for the ‘best dressed fan’ contest.

Winners of the fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Chamber’s education programs will be decided by a select group of judges certified in the World Food Championship scoring system. A People’s Choice Award will voted on by event attendees.