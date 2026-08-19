Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge Aug. 22 at Wharf

Local chef Maegan Bratton earned her Golden Ticket in May

The countdown is on for our 4th Annual Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge happening August 22 at The Wharf Marinal Lawn in Orange Beach from noon ‘til 3 p.m. Entry fee is $20 and will grant attendees 10 tasting tickets, with additional tickets available at tinyurl.com or on-site. Attendees are asked to come out in their best college football themed attire and enter the ‘best dressed fan’ contest.

Winners of the fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Chamber’s education programs will be decided by a select group of judges certified in the World Food Championship scoring system. A People’s Choice Award will voted on by event attendees.

This year’s theme is bacon and the winning team will receive a Golden Ticket to compete in the bacon category at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis this October. So, the qualifying event is an opportunity for local foodies to either compete or eat with some of the best culinary teams, restaurants, & individuals across the region. With attendance averaging 500 – 700 guests each year, the Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge continues to grow.

Expect a high-energy, game day atmosphere where attendees can sample a variety of tailgate style foods featuring bacon. The winning team will receive a trophy and prize package and the best dressed fan will also win a prize. So gear up to support your favorite team.

Past WFC Golden Ticket recipients included Maegan Bratton of Gulf Shores in 2023, The Gulf of Orange Beach in 2024 and Wolf Bay Lodge of Foley last year.

Chef Bratton Qualified In May

Chef Bratton already earned her Golden Ticket to the Food Championships by capturing the top spot at Bill E’s Small Batch Bacon Chef’s Challenge in Fairhope in May. (Pictured above) Chef Maegan, with help from her husband Greg and good friend Marsha McCarron, impressed the judges with her creative and flavor-packed Diner’s Blue Plate Special.

Her winning entry featured a smashed burger loaded with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and Bill-E’s famous bacon, finished with a dill pickle relish secret sauce on a perfectly toasted bun. And because there can never be too much bacon, she paired it with a decadent homemade shake featuring Bill-E’s bacon, peanut butter, banana, chocolate brownie, bacon caramel drizzle, chocolate-covered bacon, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

“I can’t believe it. This will be my 4th year competing in the World Food Championships and my third category to compete in. bacon category, here we come,’’ she said after the win.

Chef Maegan placed in the top 10 once and top 20 two other times in Indianapolis. The co-owner of Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream in Gulf Shores with her husband, she is also a certified E.A.T. judge.