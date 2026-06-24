Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge Aug. 22 at Wharf

The countdown is on for our 4th Annual Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge happening August 22 at The Wharf in Orange Beach from noon ‘til 3 p.m.

This World Food Championships qualifying event gives the community the chance to either compete or eat with some of the best culinary teams, restaurants, & individuals across the region!

This year’s theme is bacon and the winning team will receive a Golden Ticket to compete in the bacon category at the World Food Championships happening in Indianapolis this October.

This is not your ordinary cook-off; it’s a high-energy, game day atmosphere where attendees can sample a variety of tailgate style foods featuring bacon from some of the best culinary teams and individuals around. Come hungry and excited; this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The winning team will receive a trophy and prize package and the best dressed fan will also win a prize. So gear up to support your favorite team. Entry fee is $20 and will grant attendees 10 tasting tickets, with additional tickets available for purchase on-site.

With attendance averaging 500 – 700 guests each year, the Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge continues to grow as one of Coastal Alabama’s great traditions.