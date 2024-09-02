Coastal Triathlon Sept. 7 at G.S. Public Beach

The 17th annual Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 at Gulf Place Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This USA Triathlon-sanctioned race will serve as the state championship for age group, club and high school categories as competitors swim in the Gulf of Mexico and complete the bike and run portions along the main beach boulevard.

The full-length Olympic-distance race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by the “Tri-It-On” sprint distance at 7:50 a.m. Participants may choose to compete solo or in a two- or three-person relay for either distance.

Registration and packet pick-up will take place Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-6:30 p.m. and race day from 5:30-6:30 a.m. at The Hangout. Racers should not miss the post-race party and awards at The Hangout courtyard beginning approximately at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for the Tri-It-On and 10:45 a.m. for the triathlon.

To register, visit magicsportsusa.com/events/alabama-coastal. To book your rooms with Brett/Robinson Vacations, visit brett-robinson.com. For information on upcoming athletic and leisure events along Alabama’s Beaches, visit albeaches.co/sports.