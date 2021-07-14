Coastal Triathlon & Try-It-On Sept. 11 at G.S. Public Beach

Swim the Gulf of Mexico then bike and run along Gulf Shores’ iconic beach boulevard for the annual Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon and Tri-It-On sprint event Sept. 11, taking place at the Gulf Place Public Beach at The Hangout. The Olympic and sprint races are designated as the USA Triathlon 2021 Alabama State Championships for age group categories and high school triathletes.

The Olympic-length triathlon features a 1,500-meter Gulf swim followed by a 24.8-mile bike ride and 6-mile run along the scenic beach road. Those wanting to try a triathlon but are not quite ready for the real deal may register for the Tri-It-On sprint event, which includes a 300-yard swim, 12.4-mile bike ride and 2-mile run. Individuals and relay teams are welcome to register for either race, and there is a virtual option as well.

Registration and packet pick-up will take place at The Hangout Friday, Sept. 10, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5:30-6:30 a.m. The triathlon begins at 7 a.m. with the sprint event starting shortly thereafter. The post-race party and awards ceremony will also take place at The Hangout. More info: visit GSOBsports.com, or call 1-800-745-SAND.