Cocaine washes ashore on Dauphin Island

The Mobile Sherriff’s Office announced that they recovered 25 kilos of cocaine that washed up on the Westd end of Dauphin Island on June 6. The drugs had a street value of $450K. The sheriff’s office was contacted by Dauphin Island police after the packages were found. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of the beach, but found no other drugs washed ashore. MCSO will will continue to monitor the area and asks that anyone finding anything suspicious along the beach is asked to report the info at 251-574-8633.