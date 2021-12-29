Col. Dayre Lias speaks at Jan. 4 Ancient Avaitors gathering

Public invited to learn about Naval Aviation at G.S. Legion

Air Force Colonel Dayre Lias will present a program titled My 50 Years in Aviation at the January 4 Ancient Aviators social group gathering at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores. Hot breakfast for $6 is available beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

The Ancient Aviators, formed in 2002, gives aviators and others a chance to “tell their story.” A full breakfast is available for $6, and visitors are always welcome. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month. Info: bensman84@aol.com or 251-990-8258.

Colonel Lias flew aerial tanker planes in Vietnam, and B-52’s in Desert Storm. Upon retirement from the AF, he flew, tested and trained for FED EX. He has gone on to ‘sparkpluging’ the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon’s Wreath Across American program, which organizes the fundraising and placement of over 25,000 live wreaths on veterans graves in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola every December, as part of over 2.3 million placements world-wide. These Pensacola wreaths were transported from Maine and were all donated.

The December Ancient Aviators meeting featured Art Giberson of Pensacola, a retired Chief Petty Officer who flew in the Navy as an official photo journalist and went on to write and publish 12 books. Art shared some pictorial highlights of his multi-faceted career, including photos he took of Gemini 5 getting ready to splash down and land. He reviewed some of his books and told his audience about his most popular books.