Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott at Wharf Amphitheater May 25

Cole Swindell’s Win The Night tour, with special guests Dylan Scott & Jon Langston makes a stop on May 25 at The Wharf Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting The Wharf Box Office.

“It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night,’’ Swindell said. “This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans.’’

Swindell took home the Single of the Year and won two awards for the prestigious Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist) for his 5-week No. 1 hit “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” at last year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The song remained in the top 5 for 23 consecutive weeks.

The Georgia native also scored a hit with “Drinkaby” in 2023 and that followed three other platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 singles from his fourth album Stereotype.

Since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist – 13 as a songwriter – as well as 12 certified platinum singles. He has over 5.2 billion global career streams. His Grammy nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. Swindell earned two nominations. He officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tour and his 2022 Back Down To The Bar Tour. He joined Thomas Rhett on the Home Team Tour last summer 2023 and again headlined last fall on his Twelve Tour.

