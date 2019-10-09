Home / News / Coleman Jeter Book signing October 22 at G.S. Library

By on October 9, 2019

A book signing featuring Debra Coleman Jeter will be held on Tuesday, Oct 22 at 10:30 a..m. at the Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores (221 W 19th Ave – (251) 968-1176).
Also a speaker, screenwriter, and professor, Coleman Jeter has published both fiction and nonfiction. She is a Selah Award finalist for her first novel, The Ticket. She is also a USA Book finalist for her narrative nonfiction.

