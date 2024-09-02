College football insider Barnhart Sept. 9 GCAC guest

Tony Barnhart, a former reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who currently appears as a college football insider for CBS Sports, will address Gulf Coast Athletic Club members and guests at the club’s Sept. 9 meeting at Craft Farms Clubhouse in Gulf Shores. A Georgia grad, Barnhart also hosts The Tony Barnhart Show on CBS College Network.

Other announced club meetings are: Sept. 23 – Houston Nutt; Oct. 7 – Jim Nagy; and Oct. 21 – Tyler Siskey.

Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. The agenda includes team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous Crying Towel presentation and the keynote speaker. For more GCAC info, email autregn@yahoo.com or call 251-279-0412.

Through its annual golf tournament (Oct. 18 at Cotton Creek) and other fundraisers, GCAC has raised more than $150,000 in support of scholarships and GSHS athletic programs.