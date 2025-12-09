“Come, let the bustle of the world fall away for a while”

In this most wondrous season, when the air grows crisp and the spirit of goodwill stirs even the weariest of hearts, Pirates Cove once again opens its doors for our annual Christmas Party.

You are warmly invited to join us on December 13 for an evening filled with hearty fare, cheerful company, and the quiet joy that only Christmastime can bring.

Should you be so inclined, bring along a dish to share and a new unwrapped toy for our Toys for Tots box, small tokens that carry great meaning in this generous time of year.

Come, let the bustle of the world fall away for a while. Slow down, greet old friends long missed, and come on down to celebrate the season with us. (From piratescoveriffraff.com, Josephine, Al)