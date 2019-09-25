Community Hospice Drawdown w. The Tip Tops Oct. 4 in O.B.

Harvest for Hope, a fundraiser benefitting Community Hospice, will be held on Friday, October 4 from 6-11 pm. at The Port, located at The Wharf. Tickets for the event are priced at $100 per couple and include one ticket for the $5,000 drawdown, live music by the Tip Tops Band, delicious food & drinks and drawdown prizes.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Community Hospice Foundation of Baldwin County to help provide support to individuals or families of those affected by terminal illness. For more info, visit CommunityHospiceAL.org. For sponsorship info, call 251-943-5015.