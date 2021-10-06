Community Hospice fundraiser Nov. 5 at The Port in O.B.

The Community Hospice Foundation of Baldwin County (CHFBC) will host its annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event on Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 – 11 p.m. at The Port, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. A $100 ticket purchase admits two guests and includes one ticket for the $5,000 drawdown.

Proceeds will help support individuals and families of those affected by a terminal illness by offering financial support, education, bereavement and advocacy.

The Tip Tops, a high-energy Motown dance and show band, will play. Event goers can also purchase additional drawdown tickets and peruse the silent auction table. Delicious food and select beverages including a signature drink will be provided. Tickets are available atcommunityhospiceAL.org and Eventbrite. The CHFBC is currently seeking sponsors. If your company is interested, please contact Susan Cox at 251-424-3307.

“When a specific, special need arises in our community, we do our best to help,” said Community Hospice Foundation board member Martha Allegri. “Whether it be putting food on the table, helping cover travel expenses for a family member or building a wheelchair ramp for a community member, we want people to know they are not alone during this challenging time.”