Community market slated at GSP’s Lake Shelby July 16

The next community markets along the beautiful shores of Lake Shelby at Gulf State Park will be on July 16 from 3-7 p.m., with plans to continue holding markets at that beautiful public site the first and third Saturday of each month. Glenn Torrico will provide entertainment.

In addition to various vendors market visitors will be able to check out the just opened unique gift shop at Lake Shelby. Plans are for the market to eventually grow to include 62 vendors, special events such as car shows and assorted food trucks. For more info, call Cindy Langston at 251-424-0036 or email Cindy. Langston@dcnr.alabama.gov