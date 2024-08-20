Community Potluck Sept. 2 at O.B. Community Center

By Dianne McElroy

Our 1st Monday of the Month pot luck dinner will start on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. with Moe’s BBQ, as the entree. Everyone is invited to bring a side dish or dessert. If not able to bring an item, $5 is the charge. We will be collecting the 2024-25 dues of $10 per person for anyone wishing to continue their membership

or join. Special guest speaker will be Jill Taylor, yoga instructor at the Orange Beach Senior Center.