Computer instructions at Foley Library

The Foley Public Library computer lab staff is offering one-on-one lessons lasting between 45-minutes and one hour. The lessons are available to everyone, not just Foley Library cardholders.

Available sessions include assistance with personal devices like cell phones, laptops and tablets, apps such as Libby, Hoopla and Mango, and productivity software like Microsoft Office and Google Suites.

To schedule a one-on-one session, call (251) 943-7665, ext. 409 or 414, visit foleylibrary.org or stop by the library.

The Computer Lab also offers both classes and seminars on computer basics, Microsoft Office, cyber security and Google Suite.

The next free seminar is titled “What is Streaming?” on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The seminar is intended to make attendees more confident in using streaming media in their everyday lives. Registration is required. To register for the “What Is Streaming?” seminar, and to see other upcoming events, go to foleylibrary.org.

All one-on-one tutoring sessions, classes, and seminars are free to attend.