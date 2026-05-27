Concrete poured for Foley First Responder Safe Room

As work progresses on the Foley first responder Safe Room, crews have poured concrete for the building near the site at the intersection of North Poplar St. and East Berry Ave. The Safe Room will serve as a Foley location for firefighters, police and other emergency responders to take shelter during a hurricane or other event. The building can also be used as a training center when not being used as a shelter.

The facility is designed to hold more than 200 people during a hurricane. The facility will be constructed to withstand winds of up to 200 miles an hour. The safe room will also be equipped with kitchen facilities and everything needed to house personnel during an emergency.