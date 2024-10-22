Condolences From Beach Boys Mike Love & Brian Wilson

“Your music brought joy to so many people, including me. It was always a pleasure when our paths crossed and we were able to share the stage together. I will hold dear our time spent together on stage, especially you singing “Kokomo” with us. No more shoes, just your toes in heaven’s sand. Rest in peace Brother Jimmy,’’ wrote Beach Boy Mike Love. Brian Wilson was more direct. “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett,’’ he wrote.