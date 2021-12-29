Confetti drops at noon; marlin at midnight at The Wharf on NYE



The Wharf is poppin’ into 2022 with the annual Kids Confetti Drop presented by Beachball Properties from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kids whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year with a petting zoo, rock wall, bouncy house, face painting ($10), camel rides ($5), mechanical bull, surf simulator and more. The confetti cannons will be going off at noon.

The Whaf’s Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party starts at 5 p.m. and rounds off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale. The festivities include DJ Silky, 88 Licks Dueling Pianos, family friendly activities and adult-centered fun.