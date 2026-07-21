Congrats Leigh Anne

Huge congratulations to Gulf Shores’ own Leigh Anne Landrum, who proudly represented Alabama at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Gamesand helped her team bring home a bronze medal in the 4×25 relay while also shattering her personal bests in the 100 and 200 meter swims, earning a 7th‑place national finish against top athletes from across the country. Proud is an understatement. Leigh Anne showed us exactly what it looks like to Make Waves in the Dolphin Nation.