Congrats Leigh Anne
Congrats Leigh Anne
Huge congratulations to Gulf Shores’ own Leigh Anne Landrum, who proudly represented Alabama at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Gamesand helped her team bring home a bronze medal in the 4×25 relay while also shattering her personal bests in the 100 and 200 meter swims, earning a 7th‑place national finish against top athletes from across the country. Proud is an understatement. Leigh Anne showed us exactly what it looks like to Make Waves in the Dolphin Nation.