Connect To Coast outreach Aug. 26 at Big Beach Brewery

Big Beach Brewing Company (300 East 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores) will host an Alabama Coastal Foundation Connect To Your Coast outreach event on Aug. 26 beginning at noon. Join the ACF staff for some locally brewed beverages and learn how you can help our coastal environment in the upper part of the Tensaw Delta watershed.

Since 1993, the ACF)has worked to create a healthy balance between the conserving priceless coastal resources from the inevitable pressures of economic growth by encouraging citizens to play an active role in preserving the environment and our coastal way of life. More ACF info: 251-990-6002 or joinACF.org.